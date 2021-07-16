Lorry driver arrested after three killed in County Durham crash

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after three people were killed in a crash in County Durham.

Four cars and two lorries collided at around 6:20pm on Thursday near to the village of Bowburn, on the A1.

The driver of a Toyota Hilux and a man and a woman who were in a Vauxhall Crossland died in the accident, said Durham Police.

A number of other people were injured in the pile-up and two needed treatment in hospital, the police reported.

One of the lorries caught fire on the A1 as a result of the pile-up.

Formal identification of the victims is yet to take place, said Durham Police, but the families of the victims have been told.

The lorry driver who has been arrested is 41-years-old. He is currently being held in police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the police revealed on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, asked that those who may have photos or videos of the crash do not post them on the internet.

He said: “This was a harrowing incident for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

“It has been incredibly upsetting and distressing for those who witnessed the collision, and for the emergency responders, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, who attended the scene.

“We would therefore ask that people refrain from sharing photographs and videos from the collision out of dignity and respect for those who have lost their lives.”

He added: “This will be an extremely complex and lengthy investigation as the site of the collision is spread over some distance, and many of the vehicles involved have been severely damaged.

“The road will remain closed for the rest of the day to allow for specialist collision investigators to work at the scene and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The road will also need to be assessed for damage prior to reopening to ensure the safety of future road users. Therefore, motorists should avoid the area and plan ahead if they need to travel.

“We understand the significant disruption that this incident has caused, and would like to thank people for their patience, understanding and cooperation while we work at the scene.”

Those who have images which may be relevant to the investigation are asked to share them with Durham Police via a portal. This could be dashcam footage of photographs of the accident.

To submit material, please visit https://mipp.police.uk.

It is thought that the road will remain closed for some time, whilst evidence is gathered and vehicles removed, due to the complexity of the scene.