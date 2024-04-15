Harry loses initial bid to challenge decision in change to security legal case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex’s initial bid to bring an appeal has been refused after he lost a High Court challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

Ravec’s decision came as a result of a change in the duke’s “status” after he stopped being a “full-time working member of the royal family”, a judge was told.

In a judgment in February, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case and concluded Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for the duke said he intended to challenge the judgment, adding that Harry “hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal”.

On Wednesday, a judicial spokesperson said that Harry has lost his initial bid to appeal against the decision.

However, the duke is still able to ask the Court of Appeal directly for the green light to challenge Sir Peter’s decision.