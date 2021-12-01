Delivery driver wrestles machete from teenagers during ‘attempted robbery’

Woman was delivering parcels in Coventry when she was targeted

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 01 December 2021 14:50
<p>A delivery driver wrestled a machete off two teenage boys during a suspected attempted robbery in Coventry</p>

A delivery driver wrestled a machete off two teenage boys during a suspected attempted robbery in Coventry

(Google)

A delivery driver wrestled a machete off two teenage boys during a suspected attempted robbery.

The woman was delivering parcels in Shilton Lane, Coventry, when the pair opened her vehicle door and threatened her with the weapon, police said.

They demanded the keys to the vehicle and stole the delivery driver’s mobile phone, but she managed to snatch the machete off them and they ran off towards a canal.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were found near a building on Aldermans Green Road following a police search involving a helicopter and sniffer dog.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife.

The pair continued to be questioned in police custody on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police urged the public to look out for delivery drivers during the busy Christmas shopping period, which can lead to a rise in attacks.

Anyone who is a victim of or witnesses a similar crime is asked to contact police as quickly as possible to increase the chances of finding the offenders.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in