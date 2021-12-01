Delivery driver wrestles machete from teenagers during ‘attempted robbery’

A delivery driver wrestled a machete off two teenage boys during a suspected attempted robbery.

The woman was delivering parcels in Shilton Lane, Coventry, when the pair opened her vehicle door and threatened her with the weapon, police said.

They demanded the keys to the vehicle and stole the delivery driver’s mobile phone, but she managed to snatch the machete off them and they ran off towards a canal.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were found near a building on Aldermans Green Road following a police search involving a helicopter and sniffer dog.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife.

The pair continued to be questioned in police custody on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police urged the public to look out for delivery drivers during the busy Christmas shopping period, which can lead to a rise in attacks.

Anyone who is a victim of or witnesses a similar crime is asked to contact police as quickly as possible to increase the chances of finding the offenders.