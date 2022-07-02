A gang travelling in a car deliberately knocked a man off his moped before stabbing him in Coventry.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked on Longford Road, at the junction with Dovedale Avenue, at around 11pm on Friday night, police said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, where his injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.

The stretch of road where the incident took place, about three miles northeast of the city centre, remained closed on Saturday morning, but was expected to reopen later.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re investigating after a 24-year-old was left seriously injured in a stabbing in Coventry last night.

"It’s believed a moped rider was deliberately knocked off his vehicle by a car carrying a number of men and then stabbed on Longford Road at the junction with Dovedale Avenue.

"A passing ambulance crew cared for the man until officers and other medics arrived. He remains in hospital today, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

The spokesperson added: "We searched the area on foot, in cars and by drone, but the men had already left the scene. We've spoken to people in the area, have started identifying CCTV cameras which may have recorded the crime and forensic teams have searched the road for evidence.@

Anyone who has information about the attack is asked to contact West Midlands Police Live chat through its website - west-midlands.police.uk, quoting reference number 4349-010722.