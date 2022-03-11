A triple murderer who raped and killed his final victim, who was five months pregnant, has been jailed for life.

Anthony Russell, 39, had previously pleaded guilty to the murders of 58-year-old Julie Williams and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry on 25 and 21 October 2020 respectively.

Handing down the sentence at on Friday, Mr Justice Wall told the killer: “I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description of being exceptionally serious.

“You are a man prepared to use very significant violence on anyone. You are exceptionally dangerous to those who know you, and those who do not.”

The 39-year-old heroin addict had also admitted the murder of 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

After a retrial at Warwick Crown Court, Russell was unanimously found guilty on Thursday of raping her. The jury had deliberated for an hour and 23 minutes.

Russell assaulted Ms McGregor hours after she had shown him a picture of her baby scan, the court heard.

More follows...