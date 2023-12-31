Man stabbed after confronting dog walker for not picking up pet’s mess

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been stabbed by a dogwalker after confronting him about not picking up his pet’s mess.

The City of London Police has released CCTV images of the suspect after the vicious street attack in the early hours of Saturday left the victim injured.

According to the force, the victim was stabbed following a confrontation over the suspect’s dog fouling near the junction of Ropemaker Street and Moorgate.

Detective Sergeant David Honan, from the City of London Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man or has any additional information about the knife attack that took place in the City of London in the early hours of Saturday 16 December.

The attack took place near the junction of Ropemaker Street and Moorgate (The City of London Police)

“If you see this man, please do not to approach him, instead contact the police on 020 7601 2222.

“We want to reassure City residents and those who come into the City to work and socialise, that a full and thorough investigation is underway.”

Thankfully, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information can alternatively email cidmain@city-of-london.pnn.police.uk using the reference 770896 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.