Man arrested on suspicion of assault after woman injured at retirement complex

‘Concerned’ doctors called officers in Derby last week, police say

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 25 October 2022 11:51
The woman is believed to have become injured at a property in Shirland Court in Derby

(Google Maps)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman suffered injuries at a retirement housing complex.

Derbyshire Police said it was called by “concerned” doctors who had been with the woman on Friday.

She had suffered injuries at a property in a retirement housing complex in a suburb of Derby, the force said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Derbyshire Police said it remains open-minded in its investigation as to how the woman suffered injuries.

No further details about the woman - including her age - have been released.

The force said: “We were contacted by doctors on Friday who were concerned about the injuries a woman had suffered at a property on Shirland Court at Shelton Lock.

“The woman is continuing to recover in hospital, and enquiries are still ongoing”.

Media reports suggested she had been in a critical condition. The Independent understands her condition has improved over the last 24 hours.

Derbyshire Police said: “A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and then later bailed pending further enquiries, but we remain open into the circumstances of how the woman became injured.”

A spokesperson for Derby Homes, which runs the Shirland Court retirement housing complex, said: “We’re aware of the incident”.

They added: “As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

