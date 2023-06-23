Police station gunman guilty of murdering Met sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman who smuggled an antique revolver into Croydon police station and opened fire in a custody cell has been found guilty of murdering a Met Police sergeant.

Cannabis addict Louis De Zoysa claimed diminished responsibility, but was unanimously convicted after a jury decided that he pulled the weapon’s trigger deliberately and did not suffer an autistic meltdown.

A three-week trial at Northampton Crown Court was shown distressing video footage of New Zealand-born Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana being hit in the chest by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa within three seconds.

Louis De Zoysa has been found guilty following a trial at Northampton Crown Court (Met Police)

Sgt Ratana died of his injuries in hospital despite the efforts of medical staff.

A second bullet struck the 54-year-old in the thigh, before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers as a third round hit the cell wall at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody centre.

De Zoysa, who was living in Banstead, Surrey, discharged a fourth shot while on the cell floor 16 seconds later, hitting an artery in his own neck and causing brain damage.

Jurors heard that the former tax office data analyst had an obsession with weapons and had purchased the revolver through an internet auction.

As the bullets were no longer produced, he manufactured his own to fit the gun at a rented workshop.

The 25-year-old, who now uses a wheelchair, has communication difficulties and is being treated at a healthcare unit in Northamptonshire, was arrested in London Road, Norbury, in the early hours of Friday September 25 2020.

De Zoysa bought the antique revolver in an online auction (Met Police)

A bag containing seven bullets and cannabis were found during a search of De Zoysa’s clothing and body, but officers did not discover a .41-calibre revolver loaded with six rounds.

During the trial, prosecutors said De Zoysa “retrieved” the weapon from a holster under his left arm, while handcuffed to the rear, as he was being transported to Windmill Road in a police van.

CCTV evidence suggested he managed to get hold of the gun with his right hand around 16 minutes before the shooting and then took advantage of a vent at the back of his overcoat to hide the weapon until the shooting.

CCTV showed Louis De Zoysa (centre, top) holding an item (circled in red) in his hand, seconds before Sergeant Matt Ratana (centre) was fatally shot (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Jurors deliberated for just over five hours before unanimously convicting De Zoysa, who attended in a wheelchair in the secure glass dock.

He nodded twice when the judge confirmed with him that he had heard the verdict being announced. Throughout the trial, he had communicated through a whiteboard and pen and was given regular breaks to accommodate his disabilities.

After the verdict, trial judge Mr Justice Johnson thanked the jury for its deliberations on the case and said it had “fulfilled an onerous but critically important public duty”.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC told the court that further firearms and ammunition charges faced by De Zoysa will be allowed to lie on the file at a sentencing hearing at the same court next month.

Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van (Screengrab/PA) (PA Wire)

Sgt Ratana’s partner, Su Bushby, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley were sat in the public gallery to witness the jury deliver their guilty verdict.

Su Bushby paid an emotional tribute to her partner Metropolitan Police officer Matt Ratana who was murdered inside a custody block in Croydon in September 2020.

Speaking in her first press conference outside Northampton Crown Court, Ms Bushby described him as her “gentle giant” and said “he will never be forgotten”.

She said: “Today is about justice for Matt. His life was taken too soon in the line of duty doing a job that he loved – a cruel end to a lifetime of service and dedication protecting others.”

Sgt Ratana’s partner described him as a “gentle giant” who died doing the job he “loved” (Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

“Whilst the court case has concluded, the constant feeling of grief and loss continues.

“My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will never be forgotten.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “My heart goes out to Sergeant Matt Ratana’s loved ones, friends and the entire Metropolitan Police Service, who will be remembering Matt at this extremely difficult time.

“Matt was a heroic officer who paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe. I welcome today’s verdict and support the full force of the law against those who seek to harm any of our courageous emergency services. He epitomised the very best of London and will never be forgotten.

“Every day, our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep our communities safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”