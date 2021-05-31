Croydon stabbing: Man taken to hospital after street attack in London

Police have launched an investigation after a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the centre of Croydon, south London, on Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident on George Street, a major shopping thoroughfare that also runs in front of East Croydon train station, shortly after midnight on Saturday night.

The London Ambulance Service treated the man for a stab injury to his shoulder but after being transferred to hospital his condition was described as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for witnesses.

The force said in a statement: “Police were called at 00:17hrs on Sunday, 30 May to reports of a stabbing in George Street, Croydon.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 29-year-old man was found with a stab injury to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

“Enquiries are ongoing; at this early stage of the investigation there have been no arrests.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 129/30May. To remain anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

On Saturday, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death after reportedly trying to stop a mugging in Islington, north London.

The victim, named as Tony Eastlake, who had worked on a flower stall in the area for more than 40 years, died shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have launched a murder investigation. There have been no arrests.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim involved in an altercation with another man before the assault.

In a statement, his famil–y said: “Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man. A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family, Lisa, Pauline, and his only daughter and best friend Paige, who he adored.

”Tony worked on the flower stall on Essex Road since he was 14 years old and was there through rain or shine, a smiling and friendly face to so many of us. There have already been hundreds of messages of support for him from all those who knew and loved him over the years.

“We ask you now please for your support in helping us to find the person or people who did this to our family – who took away a life so violently and unnecessarily. If you have any information at all we beg you to please come forward so we can get justice for Tony and his family.”

Tributes have flooded in for flower seller who was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London on Saturday (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: “Tony was a well-known, loved and respected member of the community. He had worked on and owned the flower stall on Essex Road for the last 39 years and was someone of considerable standing within the local area.

”We have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock to find the person or people responsible and I would like to hear from anybody who could help out investigation.

“I am particularly keen to hear from people who were in Halliford Road or Ecclesbourne Road between 17.20hrs and 17.25hrs. Did you see Tony? Or did you witness an altercation, or see anyone running away?

“I would also like to appeal to people within this area, including residential blocks and houses between Ecclesbourne Road, Halliford Street and Essex Road who may have private CCTV.

“I would very much like to hear from delivery drivers and owners of cars with dash cams who were travelling through the area at the time of the incident. You may have captured significant footage that we need to recover as soon as possible.

”Lastly, I would like to hear from those within the community who may have information about why this murder has taken place.

“We are looking at several possible motives and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind the attack. information given to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.“