Woman, 89, stabbed to death in south London home as man arrested

A man in his 30s has been arrested

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 22 June 2022 12:58
<p>The woman was found in a residential property on Brigstock Road in Thornton Heath</p>

An 89-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a home in south London, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to a home in Croydon at 9.20pm on Tuesday night following reports of a woman suffering stab injuries.

Officers attended the address on Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath with paramedics but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite their efforts.

The woman’s family have been informed, and they will be supported by specialist officers, the Met said adding formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at another address in Croydon a short time later. He has been taken into police custody. Officers said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

The woman and the arrested man are believed to have been known to each other.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, ref 7790/21jun.

