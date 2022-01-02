Second teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in a south London park have arrested a second teenager on suspicion of murder.

Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday and gave the cause of his death as a stab wound to the heart, police said.

He was the 29th teenager to die in a homicide in the capital in 2021.

The Metropolitan Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday.

He was taken to a police station in south London and was held in custody.

A second 15-year-old boy was arrested and also taken to a south London police station on Friday but has been bailed until late January.

Police responded to reports of an incident in Ashburton Park shortly after 7pm on 30 December.

They found Zaian suffering from stab injuries.

Police and paramedics provided first aid but he was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard made a direct appeal on Saturday for information about the teenager’s death.

He said: "My thoughts continue to be with Zaian's family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

"My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian's family the answers they deserve.

"Zaian's death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

"He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

"No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately."

A second teenager was stabbed to death just an hour later in Yiewsley, west London.

The victim, 16-year-old boy, has yet to be named and no arrests have been announced in connection with the attack.

His killing took the number of teenage homicides in London to 30 - a new record, surpassing the previous peak of 29 in 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.