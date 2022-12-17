Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A neighbour has described hearing what sounded like a “scream” on the afternoon that two young boys were found dead at a home on the same street in east London.

The bodies of the boys, aged two and five, were discovered by emergency services at a property on Cornwallis Road, in Dagenham, after being called at 2pm on Friday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old woman known to the two boys was arrested shortly afterwards and remained in custody on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A man also known to the children was arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident, but was later released without further action.

On Saturday, a neighbour described hearing “a loud scream or shout” between 1:30pm and 2pm the previous day, shortly before the emergency services were called.

“It sounded more like a scream, probably a man [who screamed],” said father-of-two Sultan Wadud, aged 40, who lives on Cornwallis Road.

“I didn’t have time to look out the window to see what was going on but [the scream] was more of a reaction rather than somebody shouting. I only moved into the area about a year ago. The area is very quiet.

“It’s scary and sad at the same time knowing what’s happened, especially being a parent myself with two small kids. It has been a shock to the community.”

Another neighbour, 43-year-old Sebastian Asiedu, said: “Yesterday I saw the police officers and ambulance all over but I didn’t know what was going on until I heard from the news that two children [had died].

“It’s so sad I haven’t even been able to sleep. I feel so bad, I feel so sad, I feel so worried, I feel so disturbed because when we moved down here it was a quiet place to live.”

Michael Rutherford, 46, also of Cornwallis Road, added: “It’s horrific. It’s shocking. It’s a quiet street.”

Cornwallis Road, Dagenham (Google Maps)

In an update on Saturday evening, Scotland Yard said that specialist detectives were continuing their investigation, and that cordons remained in place at the property.

“This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths,” said Detective Inspector Sean Treweek, from the local policing team in east London.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths. They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, police said.

Councillor Elizabeth Kangethe, who lives a short distance from Cornwallis Road, said there had been a “heavy police presence” on Friday evening.

“They are talking to the locals to reassure us and they have told people who they can contact if they have any concerns, because people will be traumatised,” she told the BBC.

“It will be upsetting for everyone, not just the local community, anyone hearing this will be affected, everybody will be shocked, especially being so near Christmas.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation are asked to call 101, quoting reference 3408/16Dec.

Additional reporting by PA