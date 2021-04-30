A man has been left fighting for his life having been shot in the face in a residential street in Dagenham, east London.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found on Maplestead Road in Dagenham at 6:25pm on Thursday.

He suffered gunshot wounds and was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a condition described as critical yet stable.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and forensic officers were spotted searching the scene. The road also remained shut overnight.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

As yet, it is not clear whether the man was shot on the street or within a property.

So far there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident is being asked to contact the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD 5778/29April.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.