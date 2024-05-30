For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A child and three adults were left injured after a suspected drive-by shooting outside a Turkish restaurant in Dalston.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 9.20pm on Wednesday to reports of the shooting near Evin restaurant on Kingsland High Street in east London.

Witnesses say a motorcycle drove by and sprayed bullets in the direction of the diners, before speeding away down the road.

All four victims were rushed to a major trauma centre at an east London hospital, where the child remains in critical condition.

A shopworker said a waitress at the Turkish restaurant told her the family were dining alfresco when a motorbike let off five shots.

She told The Independent: “I heard gunshots like five. It sounded like pow, pow, pow. I hit the panic button and the shutters came down and I locked everyone inside.

“The waitress told me the family were sitting down and eating when they were shot. There is an outside area. It could’ve been anyone hit.

“I walked past a bullet on the floor and the police told me not to step on it. I was very close. Someone came in said it was a child was shot as well. I was on the phone to security and was just crying at the same time.

“It was so scary you have to be worried when passers-by are hit. It could’ve been anyone. This area is always packed with families, especially in half-term.”

Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Ward said on Wednesday: “We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

“Our thoughts go to all those affected. Fast-moving enquiries are underway and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 or post @MetCC reference CAD 8082/29May. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.