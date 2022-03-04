Five arrested arrested for ‘arson’ after blaze at Peaky Blinders historic mill

Five people have been arrested over a fire at a historic mill used as a filming location for hit television series Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

West Yorkshire Police are treating the blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley as arson.

A huge fire engulfed the entire grade II-listed building on Thursday, and the interior collapsed as flames and black smoke billowed into the air.

Police say no-one was in the building at the time.

But Keighley mayor Julie Adams said the fire was devastating for the town.

A police spokesperson said: “Five arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Bradford CID would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around 11.30am - 12pm.

“They are also looking for drivers who were in the area at the time who might have dashcam to come forward.”

At the height of the blaze, which started at around noon, 120 firefighters worked to put the flames out. Two fire crews remained at the site for damping down on Friday morning to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Bradford Council opened the town’s leisure centre to provide shelter for nearby residents forced to leave their homes.

Recommended Peaky Blinders filming location in West Yorkshire burns down

The Victorian building, once said to be the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing around 2,000 workers, had a “time warp” interior that has also featured in The Great Train Robbery and 2016 film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy.

Additional reporting by PA