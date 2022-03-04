Five arrested arrested for ‘arson’ after blaze at Peaky Blinders historic mill
Police treat blaze at building that also featured in ‘Downton Abbey’ as arson
Five people have been arrested over a fire at a historic mill used as a filming location for hit television series Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
West Yorkshire Police are treating the blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley as arson.
A huge fire engulfed the entire grade II-listed building on Thursday, and the interior collapsed as flames and black smoke billowed into the air.
Police say no-one was in the building at the time.
But Keighley mayor Julie Adams said the fire was devastating for the town.
A police spokesperson said: “Five arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
“Bradford CID would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around 11.30am - 12pm.
“They are also looking for drivers who were in the area at the time who might have dashcam to come forward.”
At the height of the blaze, which started at around noon, 120 firefighters worked to put the flames out. Two fire crews remained at the site for damping down on Friday morning to prevent the fire from reigniting.
Bradford Council opened the town’s leisure centre to provide shelter for nearby residents forced to leave their homes.
The Victorian building, once said to be the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing around 2,000 workers, had a “time warp” interior that has also featured in The Great Train Robbery and 2016 film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy.
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.