Family of boy killed with sword on way to school pay tribute to ‘amazing’ son

The family of boy killed in a sword attack in London on Tuesday have paid tribute to their “most loved and amazing son”.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed while walking to school in Hainault in an incident that saw four others hospitalised.

In a new statement issued via the Met Police, his family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

Floral tributes at the end of Laing Close near the scene in Hainault, north east London ( PA Wire )

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

It comes after Arsenal football team paid tribute to Daniel, who was a keen supporter of the club, with his picture shown on the big screens ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

During the match there was also a moving moment of applause throughout the Emirates Stadium in the 14th minute, with a banner reading “RIP Daniel” among the crowd.

Fans hold up a banner on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Staff and pupils at Bancroft’s, an independent school, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

A statement said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, was charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

More follows on this story