Tributes have been flooding in for the schoolboy “who was always full of happiness and joy” after he was stabbed to death in a samurai sword attack on a suburban east London street.

Tens of thousands of pounds have already been raised for the family of Daniel Anjorin, 14, who was on his way to school on Tuesday when he was killed with a sword in Hainault.

A close friend of Daniel’s family said the teenager was “very much loved by everybody he came across... meant so much to a lot of people and will be dearly missed”.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, who was killed on his way to school on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

Kwasi Asare paid the tribute to the boy on a GoFundMe page that he set up on behalf of Daniel’s family. Within hours of the fundraiser’s launch, over 1,900 people had already donated more than £35,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Mr Asare wrote: “Daniel Anjorin was a very loved boy in the local community who was always full of happiness and joy and very much loved by everybody he came across.

“On 30 April 2024, as he was going to school, he was ruthlessly attacked and unfortunately passed from the injuries he sustained. He was only in Year 9 and was a loved student at Bancroft’s in Woodford.

Flowers placed at the scene in Hainault, north east London, where 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin was killed ( Samuel Montgomery/PA Wire )

“He meant so much to a lot of people and will be dearly missed,” he continued. “I would like to raise money for his family on behalf of his family as his brother is one of my close friends to help them with the costs of everything so please donate whatever you can donate. Would be very much appreciated.”

A 36-year-old man appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the boy’s murder.

Marcus Monzo, of Newham, was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am and then attacking two members of the public with a sword. It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Daniel’s family praised him as “a wonderful child” who was well-loved and hard-working. “No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told Sky News. “Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”

Marcus Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday charged with murder ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

Staff and pupils at his school, Bancroft’s in Woodford Green, have described the teenager as “an amazing young man” and a “true scholar”, adding: “His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

A statement issued by the private school said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news... This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.”

Bancroft’s was also hit by tragedy last summer when former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from knife attacker Valdo Calocane.

Headteacher Simon Marshall wrote a letter to parents expressing “great sadness and shock” at Daniel’s death, adding: “It seems scarcely believable that less than a year on from the terrible death of Grace O’Malley-Kumar in the Nottingham attacks we are facing fresh sorrow.”

School caretaker Ian Coates and Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar who were all fatally stabbed in Nottingham last summer ( AP )

Flowers have been laid in tribute near the scene of the incident, with a note on a bouquet reading: “RIP young man. Evil world we live in. Hugs to family xxx.”

Flowers have been laid by police officers, with a message that reads: “Sorry for your loss. May your beautiful son rest in peace. From NW Police Officers.” A teddy bear with a sign reading “RIP Little Angel” was also among the items.

Speaking after dropping off supplies to the schoolboy’s family on Wednesday, family friend Janti Charalambous said her son attended Snaresbrook Prep School with him and remembered him playing in the street as a child.

She said: “Daniel was an amazing young man. He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family.

“The family are in shock. Obviously they are very heartbroken. He was such a young boy taken away from his family.”

Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault ( PA Wire )

She went on: “I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street. He said he can’t imagine it happening to his own brother.

“We’ve known the family for many years now and we are praying for them. We are praying for them and supporting them in any shape or form.”

A friend of Daniel’s said that he was a keen footballer and Arsenal fan.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene in east London ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Cyan Thompson, 19, told the Evening Standard: “I can’t believe he has gone. He was such a good person with great manners. He was so caring.

“He loved football and was like a mini Messi when he was younger. He also loved Arsenal.

“He was so bright with a great future ahead, very good at solving maths problems. We are heartbroken.”

Daniel’s mother works at Holy Family Catholic School in Walthamstow, east London.

The school published a statement on its website that said: “Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband, and their other children in your prayers.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Miss O’Malley-Kumar’s father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said the boy’s loved ones will be distraught.

He said: “It’s absolutely appalling. You can’t even imagine what the parents are going through. This is just the most difficult thing for any parents to endure.”