✕ Close Police attend ‘critical incident’ amid reports of stabbing near Hainault Tube station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin following the sword attack in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police say. He is Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36.

Daniel’s family have said he was “a wonderful child” who was well loved and hard-working, adding that his death left “a gaping wound” in the family.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told told Sky News.

Friends and teachers have lavishly praised Daniel – who was killed in a sword attack in north London – as “an amazing young man” and a “true scholar”.

Police have pledged to deliver justice for the teenager who attended the same private school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, which said it was devastated by his killing, paid tribute to him as “a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits,” adding: “His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

Grace was killed last June as she tried to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, from their killer Valdo Calocane.