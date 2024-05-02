Hainault sword attack latest: Man, 36, charged with murder of schoolboy Daniel Anjorin
Family devastated by stabbing say his death leaves ‘gaping wound’ as school praises ‘amazing young man’
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin following the sword attack in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police say. He is Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36.
Daniel’s family have said he was “a wonderful child” who was well loved and hard-working, adding that his death left “a gaping wound” in the family.
“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told told Sky News.
Friends and teachers have lavishly praised Daniel – who was killed in a sword attack in north London – as “an amazing young man” and a “true scholar”.
Police have pledged to deliver justice for the teenager who attended the same private school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.
Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, which said it was devastated by his killing, paid tribute to him as “a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits,” adding: “His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”
Grace was killed last June as she tried to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, from their killer Valdo Calocane.
Spanish-Brazilian man to face court charged with murder
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin was killed in a sword rampage in east London.
Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, of Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.
The dual Spanish-Brazilian national will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Horror in Hainault on Tuesday
Spray and Taser did not subdue suspect, police say
Giving more detail of how the attack happened, Scotland Yard said initial attempts to use incapacitant spray and Taser on the suspect were not effective.
It was not until he was cornered by officers in a driveway and a stun gun fired again that he could be subdued.
Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated.
“On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.
“I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.
“We are starting to build a picture of what happened on Tuesday and I want to thank everyone who has come forward to share dashcam, doorbell and mobile phone footage with us.
“Likewise, thank you to witnesses, who were no doubt terrified by what they saw, and who have made vital contributions to our investigation. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has any information should contact us as soon as possible.”
Friends of a 14-year-old boy killed in a sword rampage in east London have said his family are heartbroken, as his teachers praised “a true scholar with a positive nature and gentle character”:
Daniel’s death leaves gaping wound, say family
Daniel Anjorin’s family have said he was “a wonderful child” who was well loved and hard-working, adding that his death left “a gaping wound” in the family.
“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told told Sky News.
“Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”
Accused also charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm
Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday April 30.
“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured and Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.
“He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 2 2024.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of the Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin following the sword attack in east London on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police say.
He is Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36.