Schoolboy stabbed to death in Hainault sword attack named

The 14-year-old boy who was killed in a stabbing rampage on a suburban east Londonstreet has been named locally as Daniel Anjorin

Daniel, the son of a teacher, was knifed to death on his way to school when a sword-wieldingman launched his dawn attack in Hainault on Tuesday,leaving four others injured.

He is understood to have attended the private Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, the same school attended by Grace O'Malley-Kumar who was killed by Valdo Calocane in his knife attack inNottingham in June last year.

The school where Daniel’s mother worked as a teacher, Holy Family School in Walthamstow, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members.

“Mrs Anjorin's son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers.”

Two police officers underwent surgery for serious injuries after they tried to stop the attack, while two members of the public also remain in hospital. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening, although the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said some of the officers were left “very severely injured”, with a female police officer close to losing her entire hand.

A 36-year-old suspect was cornered by officers and tasered before being arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also taken to hospital, after suffering injuries when his van collided with a house shortly before 7am. Detectives have confirmed they are not treating the attack as terror-related but have so far been unable to interview the suspect.

A witness said the man was shouting at the police ‘Do you believe in God?’” before being overpowered in a driveway. Doorbell camera footage captured the moment officers bravely confronted the man, who was wearing a yellow hoodie, and wielding a samurai-style sword. Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said the suspect was detained 22 minutes after police were called to the “truly horrific” incident.

Footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north-east London ( PA Wire )

He said: “It is with great sadness that I confirm that one of those injured in the incident – a 14-year-old boy – has died from their injuries. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The events of this morning are truly horrific and I can’t even begin to imagine how those affected are feeling.”

James Fernando, 39, who lives in nearby Laing Close, said he saw the teenage victim being struck. “It’s quite traumatising now,” he said. “I can’t stop envisioning the boy’s face.” Another onlooker feared he may have been on his way to school when he was injured.

Sir Mark told LBC on Wednesday morning: “For the parents involved, who’ve lost their 14-year-old, that is just horrific, and it’s everyone’s worst nightmare. I’m sure we’re all thinking about them.”

Forensic investigators in Laing Close after the sword-wielding man launched his dawn attack in Hainault on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

King Charles was among those who offered his condolences to the teenager’s loved ones, with a spokesperson saying: “His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected – in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan similarly said: “This attack is devastating and appalling, and I am sure I speak on behalf of the entire city when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this young child and their family.”

Witnesses spoke of their horror after the swordsman crashed a van into the side of a house before allegedly “lurking” outside front doors armed with the weapon.

A 36-year-old suspect was cornered by officers and tasered before being arrested on suspicion of murder ( PA Wire )

A terrified neighbour told The Independent he woke to the sound of a “huge crash” and saw the van had ploughed into the side of the house opposite, close to Hainault tube station. Another witness who went to check on the driver was attacked, the neighbour said.

“The driver then got back in his car and reversed out the side of the house to drive up the back road opposite where it all started kicking off. People were running and screaming,” he said. “You can see he stabbed multiple people up this road. He was lurking outside people’s houses wielding a samurai sword. He then walked back down the road while people ran and screamed as he was waving his samurai sword threatening civilians and walked past my house.”

Another resident from Laing Close relived the moment she hid inside her home as the suspect shouted “do you believe in God” outside, while an injured person lay on the ground nearby.

A police sniffer dog sweeps through the streets around the police cordon in Hainault ( Samuel Montgomery/PA Wire )

“He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away,” she said. “He was shouting at the police ‘do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance. We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.”

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said investigators have found no trace of a prior incident involving the suspect. “We know there is speculation about his background, including police contact with him,” she said. “Despite urgent and extensive checks today, we have found no trace of a prior incident involving him so far, but we will of course continue to make those enquiries.”

The monarch, who returned to official duties on Tuesday for the first time since he announced his cancer diagnosis in early February, also paid tribute to the courage of the emergency responders who helped contain the “horrific” incident, with a spokesperson saying: “He salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley details the Hainault sword attack ( LBC )

Mr Khan said: “The police and emergency services were well aware this was a dangerous man with a sword. They ran towards him, not thinking about their own safety to protect members of the public. I thank them for their bravery.”

Rishi Sunak also paid tribute to the bravery of emergency services who responded to the attack, adding: “Such violence has no place on our streets.”

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, thanked emergency responders and “heroic” Met police officers “who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others” adding: “They are the best of us.”

The MP added: “I can’t imagine what that poor boy’s family are going through and they have my deepest, heartfelt condolences. My prayers are also with the other victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones.”

More follows on this breaking news story...