A 13-year-old boy has died after a man went on a rampage with a sword after ramming into a house.

A further four people were wounded in the terrifying attack in Hainault, east London - including two more members of the public and two police officers.

The two members of public remain in hospital but their injuries are not life threatening, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Two police officers remain in hospital with stab wounds and both require surgery for “significant injuries” but they are not thought to be life threatening.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell made a statement in Hainault ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a press conference this afternoon Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell confirmed police had tasered the suspect who was arrested 22 minutes after police were called. A 36-year-old man remains in custody, police said.

He said the “truly horrific” incident is not thought to be a targeted attack and does not appear to be linked to any act of terrorism.

CSI Bell said: “It is with great sadness that I confirm that one of those injured in the incident - a 13-year-old boy - has died from their injuries.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.”

He added: “The events of this morning are truly horrific and I can’t even begin to imagine how those affected are feeling.”

The suspect is said to have crashed a van into a house shortly before 7am before allegedly “lurking” outside people’s front doors armed with a sword.

Shocking footage posted on social media following the incident shows a man wearing a yellow jumper and dark trousers, carrying what appears to be a samurai sword.

Shocking footage of the alleged attacker was posted on social media ( @ell_pht/Twitter )

One terrified neighbour told The Independent: “The attacker was a nutjob targetting innocent people on their way to start their day.”

The eyewitness said he woke up to the sound of a “huge crash” and saw a van had ploughed into the side of the house opposite. He said another local went to check on the driver before he was attacked.

“The driver then got back in his car and reversed out the side of the house to drive up the back road opposite where it all started kicking off. People were running and screaming,” he continued.

“You can see he stabbed multiple people up this road. He was lurking outside people’s houses wielding a samurai sword.”

He added: “He then walked back down the road whilst people ran and screamed as he was waving his samurai sword threatening civilians and walked past my house.”

The man is said to have turned down an alleyway when he was cornered by police in a stand-off, before locals heard yet more screams and sobbing.

The witness added: “It’s all so surreal for a Tuesday morning. I was in my house watching out my window the whole time so I never personally felt worried but kids were on the way to school and my neighbours were on the way to work.”

Police tape around a van on Laing Close in Hainault, east London, following the incident ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Another witness, Manpreet Singh, said he saw the police taser the suspect at around 7am after trying to get into a house.

“I just walked out of the office, it was 7am and I heard chaos on the other side of the road,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I saw a group of people, five or six of them, trying to fight off a guy - he had a sword on his hand.”

Mr Singh said one of the people fighting off the suspect was injured while others tried to call the police and ambulance services. The man was heading towards the station and tried to access a house nearby when he was caught.

“He tried to get into one of the houses but couldn’t get into it and that’s when they tasered him,” he added.

A resident from Laing Close relived the moment she hid inside her home as the suspect shouted “do you believe in God” outside, while an injured person lay on the ground nearby.

“He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away,” she said.

“He was shouting at the police ‘do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance.

“We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.”

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell speaks to the media following a sword attack ( Getty Images )

Another onlooker fears the teenage victim may have been on his way to school when he was injured.

He told The Independent: “I was woken up by loud shouting outside and then I saw someone stab another kid.

“Then police arrived like crazy. The young man made his way towards the station and I’m not sure what happened there.

“He had a big sword though and was right outside my door.”

Another neighbour hailed the actions of one female police officer who took on the suspect by herself - managing to pepper spray him in the face.

Robert Harrison, 71, was woken by screaming when he saw the suspect walking past his house in New North Road.

He told The Independent: “I saw him walk right past in his orange hoody. There was something wrong with him he was shouting and hollering.

“I normally go for a walk at that time. He was really agitated shouting and swearing loads of people came out to have a go at him.

“There was a policewoman by herself trying to stop him. She was so brave. People criticise the police but she was amazing.

“He lunged towards her and she sprayed him with something. She was trying to stop him from getting to the train station.”

Forensic investigators in Hainault, north east London, after a 13-year-old boy died ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said news of the attack “breaks my heart” as he paid tribute to victims and first responders.

“This attack is devastating and appalling, and I am sure I speak on behalf of the entire city when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this young child and their family. It breaks my heart,” he said.

“The police and emergency services were well aware this was a dangerous man with a sword. They ran towards him, not thinking about their own safety to protect members of the public. I thank them for their bravery.”

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, posted on X that a “critical incident” had been declared and one male had been detained.

He later thanked emergency responders and “heroic” Met police officers “who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others” adding: “They are the best of us.”

Rishi Sunak also paid tribute to the bravery of emergency services who responded to the attack, adding: “Such violence has no place on our streets.”

