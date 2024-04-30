For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Five people were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a man wielding a sword launched an attack near a north east London tube station, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am to reports that a car had driven into a house and that several people had been stabbed near Hainault station.

The force said the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

Pictures showed a man a knife as one man spoke of how the suspect was involved in a stand-off with police in an alleyway in the Thurlow Gardens area.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and police said they were not looking for further suspects. The incident did not appear to be terror-related, nor is there believed to be an ongoing threat to the wider community, police said.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Hainault tube station stabbing:

( Getty Images )

How did the incident unfold?

The Metropolitan Police said officers were initially called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house just before 7am.

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident and the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

A witness to the incident in Hainault said he heard shrieking at about 7am before witnessing a man jumping over some fences.

Another man spoke of how a suspect was involved in a stand-off with police in an alleyway in the Thurlow Gardens area, before hearing a “huge commotion” and a woman screaming.

The man, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency he saw a man jumping over fences from his back window and heard someone shout “he’s got a massive knife”.

The attacker in Hainault this morning ( @ell_pht/Twitter )

How did emergency services respond?

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade all rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The police arrested a 36-year-old man while five people were rushed to hospital.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.”

An LAS spokesperson said that they were called at 6.54am this morning to reports of the incident.

They sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, clinicians in response cars, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “Working together with our emergency services partners, we treated five people on the scene and took all five to hospital.”

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to assist the incident. A spokesman said: “Firefighters were mobilised to assist police and London Ambulance Service colleagues at an incident near Hainault underground station.

“Crews supported London Ambulance Service crews in the provision of immediate emergency care.”

( Shutterstock )

Was the incident terror-related?

The Met said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.