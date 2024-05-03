✕ Close Marcus Monzo arrives at court charged with murder of schoolboy Daniel Anjorin in Hainault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than £75,000 has so far been raised for the family of Daniel Anjorin after the 14-year-old was killed in a samurai sword attack on a suburban east London street while on his way to school.

In less than two days, almost 5,000 people have already donated to the fundraiser, which was set up by a close friend of the schoolboy’s brother on Tuesday, the day of the horrific incident in Hainault.

The GoFundMe page pays tribute to Daniel in its message, describing him as “a very loved boy in the local community who was always full of happiness and joy and very much loved by everybody he came across”.

It is among the many tributes that have been flooding in since Daniel’s death, with the teenager’s family praising him as “a wonderful child” who was well-loved and hard-working. “No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told Sky News.

On Thursday, Marcus Monzo, 36, of Newham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with Daniel’s murder.