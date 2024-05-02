For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old schoolboy Daniel Anjorin following a samurai sword attack in east London.

Marcus Monzo, 36, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, he appeared with four prison officers and spoke to confirm his name.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Monzo, of Newham, east London, in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday if a hearing is not available on Friday.

Tributes have been pouring in for 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was stabbed to death on his way to school in Hainault on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

The 36-year-old was charged by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday evening following the attack in Hainault the previous day.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am and then attacking two people with a sword.

He is then accused of running up behind Daniel, 14, who was walking to school, and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

A police van arriving in court ahead of the defendant’s appearance ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

Police arrived and tried to help the teenager, when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and officers chased him.

The court was told that he jumped out at a female officer and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground.

Tributes to the teenager have been pouring in, with his family describing him as “a wonderful child” who was well-loved and hard-working. “No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told Sky News.

Flowers placed at the scene in Hainault, north east London, where 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, was killed in a sword attack on Tuesday ( Samuel Montgomery/PA Wire )

Staff and pupils at Daniel’s school Bancroft’s, an independent school in Woodford Green, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his “heartbreaking” death. They praised him as “an amazing young man” and a “true scholar”, adding: “His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

The school was also hit by tragedy last summer when former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from knife attacker Valdo Calocane.