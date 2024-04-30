Moment man wields sword as seven people injured in Hainault stabbing

Eyewitness footage captures a man wielding a sword in a residential area in northeast London on Tuesday (30 April).

Five people have been hospitalised and a 36-year-old man arrested after members of the public and police officers were attacked in Hainault.

Officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports that people had been stabbed.

Scotland Yard believes the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

Emergency services are at the scene in Hainault, where the Tube station and nearby roads are closed, the Metropolitan Police said.