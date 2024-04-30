For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have arrested a man with a sword who attacked members of the public and two police officers close to a Tube station in east London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Hainault after a man drove into a house and reportedly attacked others with a sword.

Details of who was injured are not yet clear and police said they are awaiting an update on the condition of those who were hurt in the incident which began shortly before 7am.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror related.

A witness told The Independent: “I was woken up by loud shouting outside and then I saw someone stab another kid.

“Then police arrived like crazy. The young man made his way towards the station and I’m not sure what happened there.

“I couldn’t really hear what was being said to be honest. He had a big sword though and was right outside my door.

“I’m just lucky my mums okay. She was about to leave for work.”

On one of the alleged victims, he added: “It was young man. He lives around the corner and was probably off to school.”

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, posted on X: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

“There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained.

“I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media.”

The Met said in a statement that they were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Thurlow Gardens and stabbings shortly before 7am.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

“People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects and the incident does not appear to be terror-related.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.