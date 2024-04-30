✕ Close Man arrested after 'serious incident' near Hainault Tube station

A critical incident has been declared in north east London after several people were stabbed and a vehicle being driven into someone’s home.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and emergency services are at the scene in Hainault, where the Tube station and nearby roads are closed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports that people had been stabbed. Scotland Yard believes the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

Unverified footage shared on social media appeared to show a man wielding a long knife outside someone’s home as emergency services responded.

Police are not looking for further suspects, and said the incident did not appear to be terror-related – nor was there believed to be an ongoing threat to the wider community.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.