Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714466786

Hainault stabbing latest: Several people injured as man with sword arrested in east London

One man arrested, with public and police officers believed to have been attacked

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 30 April 2024 09:46
Close
Man arrested after 'serious incident' near Hainault Tube station

A critical incident has been declared in north east London after several people were stabbed and a vehicle being driven into someone’s home.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and emergency services are at the scene in Hainault, where the Tube station and nearby roads are closed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports that people had been stabbed. Scotland Yard believes the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

Unverified footage shared on social media appeared to show a man wielding a long knife outside someone’s home as emergency services responded.

Police are not looking for further suspects, and said the incident did not appear to be terror-related – nor was there believed to be an ongoing threat to the wider community.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

1714466719

Police officers among those believed to have been attacked

A suspect wielding a sword is believed to have attacked several members of the public and two police officers, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.

(@ell_pht/Twitter)
Andy Gregory30 April 2024 09:45
1714466568

Police called to reports of vehicle being driven into a house

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area.

There were reports that people had been stabbed, the force said.

Andy Gregory30 April 2024 09:42
1714466430

Man with sword allegedly 'waited outside houses' and attacked 'random residents'

Footage posted on social media following the incident shows a man carrying what appears to be a samurai sword.

According to the unverified posts, the attacker “waited outside houses and attacked random residents”.

The footage shows the man – wearing a yellow jumper and black trousers – waiting in people’s front gardens with the weapon as emergency services cars were nearby.

Amy-Clare Martin, Crime Correspondent30 April 2024 09:40
1714466346

A man has been arrested in Hainault, northeast London, following reports of a stabbing and car being driven into a building.

We’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates.

Andy Gregory30 April 2024 09:39

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in