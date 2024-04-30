Hainault stabbing latest: Several people injured as man with sword arrested in east London
One man arrested, with public and police officers believed to have been attacked
A critical incident has been declared in north east London after several people were stabbed and a vehicle being driven into someone’s home.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and emergency services are at the scene in Hainault, where the Tube station and nearby roads are closed, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports that people had been stabbed. Scotland Yard believes the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.
Unverified footage shared on social media appeared to show a man wielding a long knife outside someone’s home as emergency services responded.
Police are not looking for further suspects, and said the incident did not appear to be terror-related – nor was there believed to be an ongoing threat to the wider community.
“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.
Police officers among those believed to have been attacked
A suspect wielding a sword is believed to have attacked several members of the public and two police officers, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Police are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.
Police called to reports of vehicle being driven into a house
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area.
There were reports that people had been stabbed, the force said.
Man with sword allegedly 'waited outside houses' and attacked 'random residents'
Footage posted on social media following the incident shows a man carrying what appears to be a samurai sword.
According to the unverified posts, the attacker “waited outside houses and attacked random residents”.
The footage shows the man – wearing a yellow jumper and black trousers – waiting in people’s front gardens with the weapon as emergency services cars were nearby.
A man has been arrested in Hainault, northeast London, following reports of a stabbing and car being driven into a building.
