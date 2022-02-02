A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby has been jailed for life.

Daniel Boulton, 30, murdered Bethany Vincent, 26, and nine-year-old Darren Henson at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, last year.

A judge said the murders were carried out “calmly, callously” and with “ruthless efficiency” shortly after Boulton broke into their home.

He warned the killer he may never be released as he sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 40 years on Wednesday.

Boulton was also sentenced to 21 months for assaulting a police officer and 32 months for burglary, which will run concurrently.

Boulton denied the murders and tried to claim he was on “autopilot” at the time of the killings – but jurors dismissed his defence of loss of control.

Sentencing Boulton at Lincoln Crown Court, Mr Justice Pepperall told the killer: “I’m sure that you targeted DJ (Darren Henson) because of your hatred and you were motivated by his autism.

“I’m sure that you are a violent and very dangerous man, and you present an ongoing risk of further violence, and possibly even homicide.

“You killed with ruthless efficiency very soon after breaking into the house.

“You acted calmly, callously and efficiently ... you intended to kill, you knew precisely what you were doing.”

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth to kill Ms Vincent and Darren at about 8pm on 31 May.

The court was told the killer, who was the subject of a restraining order following a complaint by his former girlfriend, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside their home in High Holme Road before the killings.

A nine-month-old child was seen crawling around the house when emergency services arrived at the property.

The jury heard the relationship between Boulton and Ms Vincent, which had begun on the Tinder dating app, had “deteriorated” by the end of March 2019 and he was eventually ordered not to contact his ex-partner.

The prosecution said “persistent” Boulton had sent Ms Vincent nearly 900 messages over the bank holiday weekend, including one which said: “You destroyed my life and have the cheek to say I ruined yours.”

The killer had previously told a Salvation Army support worker he wanted to “wipe out the bloodline” of Ms Vincent’s family.

Boulton led police on a 24-hour manhunt after the murders before he was cornered by officers at a farm in Hallington, where he stabbed an off-duty police officer in the leg before being Tasered and arrested.

While on the run, he also stole food, alcohol and clothing and left a note saying “I, Daniel Boulton, take full responsibility for [the house number where the murders took place].”

Police have released helicopter footage of the dramatic moment Boulton was chased down at a nearby farm, which shows him scaling a fence and gesticulating at officers before he is arrested.

Bodycam video also shows the shoeless and sockless killer with ripped trousers being put into the back of a police van while he can be heard saying: “I know I’m an evil b****** but can you please get me some water?”

During the trial, Prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC revealed Ms Vincent and Darren, known as DJ, had been due to move to a new house just days after their deaths.

In her opening speech to the jury, she said despite two restraining orders, Boulton “continued to contact Bethany – by telephone, by text message, by social media messages, and by unannounced and uninvited visits to her home”.

“None of that contact was sought by Bethany and, in fact, only a few days after her and DJ were stabbed to death, they were due to move to a new house – to an address unknown to Mr Boulton,” she said.

“Social services became involved with Bethany and her family after her first complaint to the police of domestic violence in November 2020.

“Their concerns related only to the risk Mr Boulton presented to the family.

“He had, by then, expressed a hatred of Darren, a nine-year-old boy... who had been diagnosed with autism.”

Witnesses reported seeing Boulton running from an alleyway leading to the back of Ms Vincent’s property on the day of the murders.

“He seemed flushed, agitated, and called out to the witnesses to call an ambulance as someone had been stabbed inside,” Ms Goddard said.

“He then casually walked away, not waiting for the emergency services to arrive.”

Additional reporting by Press Association