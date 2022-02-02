This is the dramatic moment a child killer was arrested for the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her young autistic son after leading police on a 24-hour manhunt.

Daniel Boulton faces two life sentences after being found guilty of stabbing Bethany Vincent and nine-year-old Darren Henson to death in front of a distressed baby at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire.

Helicopter footage released by police shows officers cornering the killer at a nearby farm in Hallington the following day, where he stabbed an off-duty police officer in the leg before being Tasered and arrested.

The killer can be seen running towards the open door of a barn before appearing to change his mind and head towards a field instead.

He slows to a walk as he approaches a fence, which he climbs over before gesticulating at police officers on the other side.

Bodycam footage also shows a shoeless and sockless Boulton with ripped trousers being put into the back of a police van after his arrest, in which he can be hard saying: “I know I’m an evil b****** but can you please get me some water?”

While on the run, he also stole food, alcohol and clothing and left a note saying “I, Daniel Boulton, take full responsibility for [the house number where the murders took place].”

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is expected to be sentenced for the murders at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old had admitted to manslaughter on the second day of his trial, in addition to assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary – but had denied murder.

Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth to kill his former girlfriend, 26, and her young son at about 8pm on 31 May last year.

The court was told the killer, who was the subject of a restraining order following a complaint by Ms Vincent, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside their home in High Holme Road before the killings.

A nine-month-old child was seen crawling around the house when emergency services arrived at the property.

Boulton tried to claim he was on “autopilot” at the time of the murders, but jurors dismissed his defence of loss of control.

The jury heard how the relationship between Boulton and Ms Vincent, which had begun on the Tinder dating app, had “deteriorated” by the end of March 2019 and he was eventually ordered not to contact his ex-partner.

The prosecution said “persistent” Boulton had sent Ms Vincent nearly 900 messages over the bank holiday weekend, including one which said: “You destroyed my life and have the cheek to say I ruined yours.”

The killer had previously told a Salvation Army support worker that he wanted to “wipe out the bloodline” of Ms Vincent’s family.

After the defendant was convicted of both murders on Tuesday, Mr Justice Pepperall told Boulton: “You have been convicted on this indictment of the brutal murders of Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son.

“There is one sentence in law that I can pass and that will be a sentence of life imprisonment on both counts.”

Sentencing is due to take place on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Press Association