A man has been arrested on suspicion of helping Daniel Khalife allegedly escape from HMP Wandsworth in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 24-year-old was apprehended on Wednesday morning at an address in east London on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of their ongoing investigation.

The force said the arrested man is not a member of staff at the prison and has been bailed until late April.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Khalife, 22, is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey in October. The former soldier has denied escaping in September last year from the Category B prison, where he was being held on remand after being charged with terrorism offences.

Detective chief superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest follows months of careful investigation into the alleged escape and enquiries remain ongoing into this.

“We understand that there will be significant public and media interest in this arrest but with Khalife now charged and awaiting trial, it is extremely important that people do not report, comment or share information – including online – which could in any way prejudice these future court proceedings.”