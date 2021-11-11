Seven teenagers charged with murdering father-of-two as he walked home from night out

Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.

Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.

The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.

The other four cannot be named because they are not yet adults. They were remanded into the care of the local authority.

No pleas were taken during Wednesday’s hearing and the case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court where a hearing will be held on 8 December.

Speaking shortly after his death, Mr Humble’s mother Deb described her son as a “devoted dad”.

She said: “He was a welder by trade and took great pride in his work but his first priority and most important job was always being a father. He was a family man and very close to his two brothers, the Humble brothers – the ‘Three Musketeers’ as they were known to us.

“He was also a great son, someone to be proud of, and a very loving boyfriend.”