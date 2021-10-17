✕ Close David Amess: MP murder suspect detained by police

Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murdering Tory MP Sir David Amess in a terrorist attack amid reports he had previously been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme.

The 25-year-old is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was arrested at the scene of the attack on the MP, who was fatally stabbed while meeting his constituents during a surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

Police are yet to confirm identity of the suspect, a British national of Somali heritage, but his name has been reported to be Ali Harbi Ali.

Home secretary Priti Patel, who visited the scene in Essex alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday, is drawing up protection plans for MPs which could include a regular police presence at weekly surgeries.