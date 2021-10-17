David Amess stabbing — latest: Police given more time to question suspect as MPs’ protection plan drawn up
Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murdering Tory MP Sir David Amess in a terrorist attack amid reports he had previously been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme.
The 25-year-old is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
He was arrested at the scene of the attack on the MP, who was fatally stabbed while meeting his constituents during a surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
Police are yet to confirm identity of the suspect, a British national of Somali heritage, but his name has been reported to be Ali Harbi Ali.
Home secretary Priti Patel, who visited the scene in Essex alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday, is drawing up protection plans for MPs which could include a regular police presence at weekly surgeries.
Priti Patel has said extra protection for MPs such as police at constituency surgeries could be introduced to “safeguard our democracy”.
She told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme: “The Speaker has already put in a range of measures post Friday as we have with policing but there are other options that are being considered such as when you hold your surgeries could you have officers or some kind of protection.
“We will do absolutely everything. For me and the government this is about safeguarding our democracy.”
Asked whether things such as airport-style arches could be brought in, the home secretary said: “That would be with the police and House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already.”
Attack ‘should never break link between MPs and constituents’, says Priti Patel
Home secretary Priti Patel is speaking to Sky News’ Trevor Phillips.
She told him what happened to Sir David Amess “should never ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people that have elected them to be their representative.”
Priti Patel drawing up police protection plan for MPs
Home secretary Priti Patel is busy drawing up extra protection plans for MPs, which could include a regular police presence at weekly surgeries like the one at which the MP for Southend West was stabbed to death on Friday.
Police forces contacted all 650 MPs following Sir David Amess’ death to offer reassurance and support, with some deploying officers to public events MPs were attending.
Patel drawing up police protection plan for MPs after David Amess murder
MPs must not be ‘cowed’ by threat of violence, says home secretary as debate rages over security
Police given six more days to question murder suspect
Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murdering Sir David Amess in a terrorist attack amid reports he had previously been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme, Prevent.
The 25-year-old - a British national of Somali heritage - is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect, but he has been named in reports.
Suspect from north London ‘known to counterterror scheme’
British man aged 25 ‘was previously referred to anti-extremism Prevent scheme’
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as police continue to investigate the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon.
Officers have been given six more days to question a 25-year-old murder suspect, who is said to have been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme, Prevent.
Home secretary Priti Patel, meanwhile, is drawing up extra protection plans for MPs.