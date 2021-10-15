David Amess stabbing – latest: Tory MP stabbed at constituency surgery in Leigh
Attack took place at about midday, say police
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed during a constituency surgery in Essex.
The attack took place at a church in Leigh at about midday.
Essex Police said a man had been arrested.
MPs send messages of support
Messages of support for David Amess are already pouring in from his colleagues in the Commons.
Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, tweeted: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”
His deputy Angela Rayner added: “On behalf of all of us in the Labour Party I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok.”
And Iain Duncan Smith, the former cabinet minister, said: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time. Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life.”
Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to David Amess, his family and friends. Such shocking and terrible news.”
Another Conservative MP, Chris Skidmore, tweeted: “Praying for David to pull through. He is one of the loveliest, most optimistic people I’ve met. Sickening news.”
Essex Police statement
Essex Police says a man has been arrested following the attack on David Amess.
Officers were called to reports of the stabbing at 12.05pm and arrested the man shortly after.
They say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.
Witness describes emergency services presence
An employee of Jean’s Laundry, near Belfair’s Methodist Church in Eastwood Road where the attack took place, said she did not know anything about the situation but had seen several emergency service vehicles pass by.
“We just saw all the police and the ambulances turning up,” she told the PA news agency.
“I saw about two or three ambulances and then an undercover police car and other police cars going past.
“There’s usually people walking past, elderly people walking to the shops. We’ve still got no idea what’s going on, we’re not very busy on a Friday and no one has come in to talk to us about it.”
David Amess stabbed at constituency surgery
A Conservative MP has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery, writes Holly Bancroft.
Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday, local media reported.
It is believed Mr Amess has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries.
David Amess: MP ‘stabbed multiple times’ at constituency surgery
A Conservative MP has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery.