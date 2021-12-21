A man accused of murdering the Conservative MP Sir David Amess and planning terror attacks targeting other politicians has denied all charges.

Ali Harbi Ali pleaded not guilty to murder and preparing acts of terrorism at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey on Tuesday.

He is accused of murdering Sir David during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

He is also accused of preparing acts of terrorism between May 2019 and September this year, by engaging in research and reconnaissance for potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Ali, of Kentish Town in London, pleaded not guilty to both charges during Tuesday’s hearing.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody by Mr Justice Sweeney and is due to go on trial on 21 March next year.