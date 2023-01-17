For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officers who failed to properly investigate David Carrick’s crimes and allowed him to remain in the Metropolitan Police face no prospect of disciplinary action - despite mounting calls to sack them.

Carrick, who is one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders, abused and raped women for over 20 years before he was finally prosecuted.

All 49 offences, including 24 rapes, he admitted perpetrating against 12 women took place during his career in the Metropolitan Police, which let him join up in 2001 even after investigating him for harassing a former partner.

After the force admitted Carrick was known to police for at least nine incidents before his eventual prosecution, demands have been mounting for answers over why he was not previously charged or sacked.

But The Independent has been told that there are no ongoing disciplinary investigations by Scotland Yard, Hertfordshire Constabulary or the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that could bring accountability for the officers who failed to stop him preying on women.

During a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday, MPs from all political parties demanded action.

Veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, the mother of the House of Commons, called for the Metropolitan Police to publish a report on why “Carrick was looked at and nothing was done”.

“It is not just about change in the future but dealing with those individuals who are currently in senior and management positions in the Met, who seemed to think it was alright for Carrick to be promoted,” she added.

“The suitability of those officers ought to be examined by the Met and we need transparency about that … they were concluding in the perpetuation of these crimes.”

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having the allegations reviewed in the wake of the David Carrick case (PA Media)

Ms Harman also called for the government to change the legal regulations that govern police misconduct processes.

Despite coming to the attention of police in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021 over incidents including domestic assaults at his home, Carrick was not prosecuted and Scotland Yard repeatedly decided that he had “no case to answer” for disciplinary proceedings.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton questioned how the alarm was not raised by police officers who nicknamed Carrick “b*****d Dave” and said it was “not suitable to put officers accused of serious offenders on light duties”, rather than dismissing them.

Fellow Tory James Daly said there had been “no suggestion of accountability” for the Metropolitan Police officers who allowed Carrick to remain a threat to women and girls, adding: “They should be sacked.”

The home secretary announced a review of the police disciplinary process, which will consider public calls made by commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to give more power to chief constables to govern who serves in their forces.

Suella Braverman told MPs: “I want to make sure we have a fair and effective system of removing those officers who are simply not fit to serve.”

She said the review would look at the role of legally qualified chairs, who preside over some misconduct hearings, and “empower chief constables to make decisions”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said she could not explain why anti-corruption officers let Carrick remain in force without checking previous incidents (PA Archive)

Ms Braverman said the Carrick case would also be looked at as part of the ongoing inquiry into police vetting and wider issues by Lady Elish Angiolini, which was started after the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard.

Home Affairs Committee chair Dame Diana Johnson said other inquiries and reviews had already gathered evidence of inaction on police officers who abuse women, telling the home secretary: “We don’t need another review, we just need action.”

Ms Braverman said she had confidence in the Metropolitan Police commissioner to bring change, saying he had “not hesitated in accepting the enormity of the problem” and was making urgent reform.

But a Scotland Yard spokesperson said there were no ongoing misconduct investigations relating to officers or staff who had dealt with Carrick’s past incidents, or decided that he had “no case to answer” for disciplinary proceedings before 2021.

Speaking at a press conference, assistant commissioner Barbara Gray said officers in the Directorate Professional Standards made decisions on incidents dating from 2002 individually rather than spotting an “escalating pattern” of abuse.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has announced a review of the police disciplinary process (Reuters)

Asked why they had not looked at Carrick’s glaring record, she said: “There is no explanation I can provide.”

Hertfordshire Police confirmed it received a domestic abuse complaint over Carrick in 2009, where the victim is one of the women he has now admitted offences against, and that in 2019 it received a “third party report” of domestic assault and criminal damage.

The force said the women involved in both incidents did not support police action at the time, and that a woman who made a rape report in 2021 initially withdrew her complaint, before pursuing it later that year.

“All of these cases have been reviewed with oversight from the IOPC and there were no issues identified,” a spokesperson added.

Carrick, who is one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders (Sourced)

The IOPC confirmed that it was conducting no ongoing investigations, and that although it found two officers who gave Carrick “words of advice” after he assaulted and harassed his partner in 2002 had a case to answer for misconduct, no sanction was possible because they have retired.

The watchdog said the Metropolitan Police had not referred any officers over the handling of other cases that were either investigated by or flagged to the force, which repeatedly decided that Carrick had “no case to answer” and kept him in service.

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police also recorded incidents involving Carrick, in 2016 and 2017, but did not arrest him.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “To determine whether there may have been chances to bring Carrick to justice earlier, given the extended period of time over which his offending took place, we wrote to a number of forces who may have had some involvement in previous allegations made against him.

“We asked them to review any dealings they may have had and to consider whether any matters should be referred to us. No referrals have been received to date.”