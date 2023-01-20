For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has revealed how the Metropolitan police officer kept her as a “sex slave” for a year.

The mother of three described being handcuffed, whipped with a metal chain, sexually abused and locked in an understairs cupboard without clothes on by the PC.

She told MailOnline that Carrick constantly monitored her, installing CCTV cameras in his house so that he could monitor her movements whilst he was at work.

“He broke me. Never in my life have I felt so isolated and online”, she shared. “I was not allowed to see my family or friends. I was told consistently I was a whore and a s**t.”

“I was ridiculed, teased, and shamed. I was told what to wear, what I could eat and what amounts”, she furthered. “I was instructed to walk behind, not beside or in front. I was whipped; urinated on and locked naked in a cupboard. At times, made to sleep naked on the floor.”

She details being strangled, kicked and threatened and receiving text messages “wishing me dead by car crash and cancer … with a desire to ‘p**s’ on my grave once dead.”

The woman, who cannot be named, said the pair first met in 2017 on a night out with friends in her hometown near Stevenage. She later moved in with him, living in his terraced ex-council house in a Hertfordshire town.

Carrick passed her as she waited for a taxi, taking her hand to kiss it before asking for her number. The next day, he offered to pay for a taxi for her to come and visit him, she said.

Wanting to move on from her failing relationship, the woman said she took a chance on Carrick. She described feeling “comfortable” around police officers, as her own father is a retired detective who formerly served with a provincial force.

Over the course of their relationship, Carrick would detail the people he was guarding as part of his role as an armed police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, noting Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Barack Obama.

Pc David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women between 2003 and 2020 (PA Media)

The woman later quit her job to be with Carrick but described that he had strict terms and asked her to “obey” him. In the beginning, this manifested through sex games using sex toys and a leather whip, but it later turned sinister.

Carrick began to use a whip with metal ball bearings as a form of punishment, and he started to urinate on her. He later accused her of stealing money and talking to other men, for which she would be punished.

Feeling unable to report him to police, she said Carrick would laugh at her whenever she threatened to make a complaint, stating: “I am the police – I am the law!” He later threatened to kill her, saying that “no one” would miss her.

He constantly the woman about her weight, restricting what she ate to such an extent that her dress size dropped from a size 14 to a size 6.

Eventually, her sister begged her to leave him and she called the police domestic violence unit after a visit to the GP. She escaped and moved in with her sibling.

Carrick committed 49 offences across two decades of service, rendering him one of the worst sex offenders in modern history. The Metropolitan Police was repeatedly informed of the allegations and ignored eight warnings about his abusive behaviour.

Court artist sketch of Metropolitan police officer David Carrick (PA Wire)

Carrick pleaded guilty to the remaining charges against him on Monday and was convicted of 49 charges, totalling 71 incidents including 24 rapes, at Southwark Crown Court. He will be sentenced next month and faces a long prison sentence.

The Met has since acknowledged its errors in failing to identify the danger Carrick posed across his 20 years of service. Between 2000 and 2021, the force was informed of nine incidents, including eight alleged attacks or clashes Carrick had with women prior to his arrest. He passed his vetting in 2017 despite these complaints.

Following his arrest, a review conducted by the Metropolitan Police identified that more than 1000 serving officers and staff with complaints against them in the past decade faced no action.

The Met will now begin the process of formally sacking Carrick, who served in the army before joining in 2001.