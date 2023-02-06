Rapist Met police officer told victim he would give her £1,000 to move in with him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick offered one of his victims £1,000 a month for her to move in.

A court heard details of how Carrick would coerce and control victims across 20 years of abuse and sexual assault.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Carrick tried to lure a victim he met on Tinder by offering her one grand a month to move into his home and be his “sl**”.

The victim declined the offer from Carrick who she said was “intense from the start.”

Carrick sat in silence looking down as his abuses were read to the packed court. He would often blink firmly when particularly graphic details of his offences were read to the court.

Carrick, 48, was accused of 85 offences in total, including more than 20 rapes against 12 victims between 2003 and 2020 while he was a serving officer in an elite and armed unit of the Met.

He used his “power and control” to carry out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks, the court heard.

Opening the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Tom Little KC described Carrick’s offending as “systematic”.

“It was a catalogue of violent and sexual offences perpetrated on multiple victims, whether he was in a controlling or coercive relationship with them or not or even if it was just a single occasion,” he told the court.

Mr Little said it did not matter to Carrick who the woman was, adding: “The reality was, if he had the opportunity, he would rape them, sexually abuse or assault them and/or humiliate them.”

The prosecutor told the court the women were “vulnerable”, with some “appreciably older or younger than him”.

Carrick’s offending increased in frequency, with “an increasing level of humiliation being inflicted”, Mr Little said.

The former police officer joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, is being sentenced over two days.

He relied on his “charm” to “beguile and mislead” his victims and would use his “power and control” - in part because of his status as a police officer - to stop them leaving or reporting him, the court also heard.

Carrick, who served in the army before joining the Met, previously pleaded guilty to 49 charges relating to a dozen women.

Some are multiple-incident counts, meaning they relate to at least 85 separate offences, including at least 71 sexual offences and 48 rapes.

The charges include 24 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of indecent assault.

The public gallery in the large courtroom was completely full before prosecutor Tom Little KC began opening the case.

Wearing a black suit, Carrick was flanked by three dock office