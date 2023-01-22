Firearms officer investigated for domestic abuse allowed to keep gun in post

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A firearms officer being investigated for domestic abuse was allowed to remain in post and keep his gun, The Independent can reveal.

The revelation comes amid shock over Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick’s exposure as a serial rapist, who was allowed to remain in his role even after he was reported for rape and violent assaults.

Carrick had served as an armed officer in the Metropolitan Police’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit since 2019.

An investigation by three policing bodies into domestic abuse committed by police officers was told that those in specialist accredited roles, such as armed police, “were less likely to be suspended or placed on restricted duties due to staff shortages”.

“One case in the criminal case file review did involve an officer remaining in a firearms role while under investigation for domestic abuse,” said a report published in June.

“We asked the force to look again at the vetting of this individual. Given the sensitive nature of firearms roles, it would be very concerning if some forces choose not to restrict officers for resourcing reasons.”

The officer was not named in the report, which was sparked by a 2020 “super-complaint” by the campaign group the Centre for Women’s Justice.

The Independent understands the man was not Carrick and did not work for the Metropolitan Police, suggesting the problems highlighted by his horrific case are present outside the troubled force. It is not clear whether the officer concerned was subsequently dismissed or if he remains in post.

Anna Birley, a councillor who co-founded the Reclaim These Streets group after Sarah Everard’s murder, said: “Sadly, it’s not even surprising any more that there are more officers out there still serving, still carrying their warrant card and even firearms, who may be domestic abusers.”

She said Carrick was not a “bad apple in a good system, but are symptomatic of a rotten culture that attracts and protects misogynists, racists and abusers”, adding: “I hope the force in question has redone the necessary investigation and vetting, and identified who thought it appropriate to give someone power and a gun when they were under investigation for domestic violence.”

Carrick used his role as a means of intimidating victims, flashing his warrant card and boasting of meeting famous people and government ministers.

✕ David Carrick: Rishi Sunak says police 'must address failings' to protect women

The report on domestic abuse by police concluded that officers were going unpunished and being allowed to remain in their jobs, leaving victims and the public at risk.

A document published in June 2022 said that while a tiny proportion of officers accused of domestic violence are prosecuted or dismissed from their jobs, victims who work for the police have been arrested after reporting abuse by partners in the same force.

Fear of repercussions is preventing women from reporting crimes committed by police officers, the super-complaint found, meaning that abusers may not be identified.

Only 9 per cent of the recorded police-perpetrated domestic abuse offences examined resulted in a charge, while “very few” saw officers subjected to misconduct proceedings and considered for dismissal.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary has been instructed by the home secretary to review the implementation of its past recommendations following the Carrick case, which will also be looked at by the public inquiry sparked by the murder of Sarah Everard.

Separately, police forces in England and Wales are being ordered to check all officers and staff against the Police National Database “to identify any intelligence or allegations that need further investigation”.

Checks to be completed by 31 March aim to identify anyone subject to past complaints of domestic abuse, sex offences or other crimes, and launch further investigations into those who were not properly dealt with.

National Police Chiefs' Council chair Martin Hewitt said: “Checks of all officers and staff will ensure we are turning over every stone in our efforts to rid policing of abusers and corrupt individuals. I know the dedicated, professional majority in policing will support this action.”