De Montfort University latest: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing near Leicester city centre
A police cordon has been in place in Leicester city centre since Tuesday evening
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Leicester city centre near De Montfort University, Leicestershire Police said.
Police were called to the scene just after 5pm on Tuesday after it was reported that a man had collapsed in Oxford Street, close to the junction with Bonners Lane.
The force said the man who was stabbed was in his 20s.
The ambulance service also attended, and the man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary. He died a short time later.
Leicestershire Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
In a statement, a spokesman for the university said: “We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”
'One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street', Detective says
Detective Inspector Lorna Granville, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are currently piecing together exactly what has occurred on the corner of Oxford Street and Bonners Lane between, what is reported, as two men involved in a confrontation.
“One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he died in hospital.
“CCTV in the area is currently being reviewed and officers are speaking to potential witnesses to assist with our investigation. We know a lot of people came to the aid of the victim before emergency services arrived and we want to thank them for their help.
“If you were one of these people and you haven’t yet spoken to police, please make contact with us.
“The incident happened at 5pm so we know the area was also busy with motorists driving along Oxford Street. If you saw anything or captured footage on dash cam as you drove past the area we would also like to hear from you.
“I appreciate the incident has caused major disruption in the city, with a number of roads closed. We are working to reduce this impact as soon as we can.
“Local officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out reassurance patrols. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to an officer.
“If you can help in any way, call 101 and quote incident number 495 of 3 February.”
Murder investigation underway
In statement, Leicestershire Police said a murder investigation is underway after a man is believed to have been stabbed close to Leicester city centre.
Police were called just after 5pm on Tuesday following a report that a man had collapsed in Oxford Street, close to the junction with Bonners Lane.
While officers were en-route to the scene it was reported the man – who is in his 20s – had been stabbed.
The ambulance service also attended, and the man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary. He died a short time later.
Overnight, detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team have been working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
BREAKING NEWS
Recap - what we know so far about Leicester incident
Here’s what we know so far about the incident in Leicester.
- One person has been taken to hospital following a “very serious incident” at De Montfort University in Leicester on Tuesday, East Midlands Ambulance Service said.
- Emergency services remain at the scene and several road closures are in place.
- Leicestershire Police said on X (formerly Twitter) said the incident was “not a mass stabbing”.
- We are expecting a statement from the police imminently.
Police say 'this was not a mass stabbing'
Replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Leicestershire Police said: “Speculation is unhelpful, but we can confirm that this was not a mass stabbing.
“Further details will be published shortly on our website and social media channels.”
One person taken to hospital
A East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent: “East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 5.03pm on Tuesday 3 February to an address in Leicester.
“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, three crewed ambulances and a responder from the air ambulance was also in attendance.
“We transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary.”
Roads closed due to 'police scene preservation'
Leicestershire Police confirmed a number of road closures since around 6pm on Tuesday “due to police scene preservation”.
These closure are expected to stay in place for a number of hours which may cause traffic disruption, officers said in a social media post.
However, a spokesman for Leicestershire Police said on Wednesday morning they were unable to confirm any details about the incident at this time.
Road closures affect access to Leicester Royal Infirmary
The road closures also affect access to the hospital and car park at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Leicestershire Police said: "NHS staff will be given access to the hospital car park but will need to provide their ID to officers at the scene.”
Patients have also been warned to allow for extra time to travel to appointments.
In a Facebook post University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, which runs the site said: “If you are delayed, please contact your clinic or department where possible.”
Emergency services rush to 'very serious incident' at De Montfort University.
A spokesperson for De Montfort University said there has been a “very serious incident”.
“We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.
