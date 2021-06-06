Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid who was stabbed to death in Birmingham on Monday.

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr have been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 June.

Five people have now been charged in connection with Dea-John’s death.

Michael Shields, 35, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday charged with the teenager’s murder.

Shields, from Castle Bromwich, will appear at the same court for a plea hearing on 5 August and a provisional trial date has been set for 28 February 2022.

Two other suspects, 38-year-old George Khan, from Birmingham, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Friday.

They were remanded into custody until Tuesday where they will appear at Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, of West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation where officers have worked diligently to identify those suspected of being involved in Dea-John’s murder.”

He said the force is not seeking anyone else in connection with the fatal stabbing, but urged anyone with information to get in touch to help with ongoing inquiries.

Police believe Dea-John was chased in College Road, Kingstanding, by a group of people at about 7.30pm before being stabbed.

He died at the scene from a stab wound to the chest.

Dea-John’s family previously paid tribute to the “incredibly talented” teenager and called for an end to knife crime, saying: “How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

The family has also appealed for “calm in our communities” following the schoolboy’s death and at a planned peaceful vigil on Sunday night, police said.