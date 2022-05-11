Ex-Met police officers jailed for sharing photos of murdered sisters lose appeal against sentence
Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis each given jail terms of two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December
Two former policemen jailed after taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have lost appeals against their sentences.
Deniz Jaffer, now 48, and Jamie Lewis, now 33, had been constables assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
Jaffer and Lewis were each given jail terms of two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.
Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Farbey considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday.
More follows...
