Bomb squad called to street in Derby as 50 homes evacuated and man arrested

Sam Hancock
Sunday 05 December 2021 15:45
(Independent)

Dozens of homes in Derby have been evacuated after a number of “suspicious items” were found during a police search of a house on Sunday morning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called and remains “on site” while officers deal with the situation, Derbyshire Police said.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody, the forced added.

Officers arrived at the address on King Alfred Street, Normanton, at around 11.30am. Homes have since been evacuated on that road, as well as on Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Residents and those local to the area are being asked to stay away until officers have deemed the roads safe.

Those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return, police said.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in