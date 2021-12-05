Bomb squad called to street in Derby as 50 homes evacuated and man arrested

Dozens of homes in Derby have been evacuated after a number of “suspicious items” were found during a police search of a house on Sunday morning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called and remains “on site” while officers deal with the situation, Derbyshire Police said.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody, the forced added.

Officers arrived at the address on King Alfred Street, Normanton, at around 11.30am. Homes have since been evacuated on that road, as well as on Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Residents and those local to the area are being asked to stay away until officers have deemed the roads safe.

Those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return, police said.

More follows...