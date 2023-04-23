Man mauled by out of control dog dies from injuries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who suffered serious injuries after being mauled by an out of control dog in Derby has died, police have confirmed.

Armed officers shot and killed the canine after the victim was found with “serious injuries” at a house on Cameron Road on Saturday morning.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident and he remains in custody.

Derby Constabulary said in a statement: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A crime scene remained in place on Sunday morning.

Derby Derby Constabulary added there would be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continued.

Officers said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the dog attack.

Police were called to a report that a man had been seriously injured at the house on Cameron Road, about 2 miles south of the city centre.

A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was “destroyed” at the scene.

Cameron Road – from the junction with St Thomas Road and close to the junction with Duncan Road - was closed following the incident.

Brunswick Street – from the junction of Havelock Road and Sutherland Road - was also closed.

Last week six people were hospitalised after two “loose” dogs began attacking people near a primary school.

Police were called to Willow Gardens in the Winson Green area of Birmingham shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The road is near Barford Primary School, which was reportedly put into lockdown.

An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which were not life-threatening.

Five other people arrived at hospital with bite injuries which were also not life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control, West Midlands Police said.