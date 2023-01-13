Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been sentenced to jail after being found guilty following the death of a member of a rival motorcycle who “wore the wrong colours” on their patch.

Benjamin Parry, aged 42 and Chad Brading, aged 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, aged 32 from Ivybridge, were found guilty of manslaughter over the death of 59-year-old David Crawford.

Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years.

Prosecutors argued the three defendants, who were part of the Plymouth branch of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, had acted as a “joint enterprise” in carrying out the fatal attack.

Parry, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for 10 years.

The victim, who was a member of rival chapter the Red Chiefs, was killed following a collision on the A38 by Plymouth in on the evening of 12 May 2022.

David Crawford, in a family image (Supplied)

During a trial at Plymouth Crown Court last November, the court heard it was considered “insulting” for a member of one club to ride in a rival club’s patch wearing “colours” – the badges and emblems of that club.

The jury was shown footage of Crawford riding his black Kawasaki motorbike on the northern edge of the Devon town.

As he moved onto the St Budeaux slip road he was stopped by Pawley and Brading, riding in Pawley’s black Mercedes.

As the bike was obstructed, Parry, driving his work Transit van, came up behind Crawford and rammed his motorbike, knocking him to the floor.

Parry drove on at speed with Crawford pinned under the van, joining the A38 Devon Expressway westbound.

Crawford’s body eventually eventually came loose at the off-slip at Weston Mill junction after being dragged hundreds of metres.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered a “horrific” number of injuries consistent with being dragged along a road.

Crawford’s motorbiking gear after being dragged under Parry’s van (Supplied)

The prosecution said the three defendants had together through a series of calls and “signals” sought to hunt down the victim and said none of them had the “decency to stop or call an ambulance.”

In a police interview, Brading claimed “nobody set out to kill anybody.”

He added: “It was just never meant to happen”.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Garnham said “Mr Crawford was entirely innocent in all this. He’d just been out for a ride on his motorbike with his friends from his motorcycle clubs.

“You three had absolutely no right in determining who could ride in Devon and what colour they could wear.”

Crawford’s helmet was worn down to the lining (Supplied)

“His family have been absolutely devastated by his death.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court today, his wife Ann-Marie said: “David was the life and soul of the party, he was passionate about rugby which he played since school.

“He was loved by his family and his close friends. He had a motorbike for most of his life.

“When the police told me and our daughter he’d been killed, our lives changed in a second.

“I don’t leave my mum’s house unless I have to or I’m with someone.

“I’ve stopped going to my gym as it’s in Ivybridge and it gives me panic attacks.

“I have lived in Plymouth all my life and this is the first time I don’t like living in this city. When I can afford to, I’m going to move to another country.”

More follows...