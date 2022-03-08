Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancée has told of her “traumatic” battle to bring the grime star to justice after he attacked her in front of their two young children.

Cassandra Jones, 33, said “wealth and status” should not be allowed to silence women who are victims of domestic abuse after her partner of nine years was found guilty of assaulting her.

Speaking after the verdict at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Ms Jones said she hoped she could now move on with her life.

She said: “The verdict today has brought me no joy, but it does help me to look back on what I experienced and have it recognised by the courts as assault.

“Dylan and I were together for a long time, and I loved him very much. He is the father of our two children.”

She added: “I have been receiving support from specialist domestic abuse services since last year, and that has helped me process my experiences and move forward.

“None of this has been easy. I understand why so many women drop out of the criminal justice system; this has been really traumatic for me. But I am lucky enough to have had support from the police, my family and friends, and specialist organisations.

“This verdict today shows that wealth and status cannot be used to silence women. One in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. I now ask for privacy to rebuild and reset.”

Following the verdict, Mills walked out of the court and smashed a camera belonging to PA news agency photographer James Manning.

It is understood the photographer has filed a report to the Metropolitan Police and intends to pursue a civil claim.

The Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “We are aware of a video that has been shared online showing an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Monday, 7 March.

“In the video, a camera is knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and is then thrown across the road.

“Should the photojournalist wish to contact us, if they have not done so already, we will be able to provide the appropriate assistance.”

During proceedings, the court heard how Mills attacked Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on 8 June last year.

The musician, known for chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was said to be “frustrated” over child custody arrangements and became embroiled in the argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

A judge was told how when police arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Delivering her verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said: “I am satisfied so that I am sure that on 8 June that Mr Mills, on returning home with the child late, lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances.”

She added he was “abusive and aggressive” and “assaulted her as outlined by the Crown”.

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003. His seventh studio album E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live At Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

He will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on 8 April.

Additional reporting by Press Association