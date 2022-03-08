Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee during a “chaotic” row about child contact.

The grime star, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was convicted of assaulting his former partner Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London, on 8 June last year.

Following the verdict on Monday afternoon, Mills took a camera from a PA Media photographer after leaving Wimbledon Magistrates Court and threw it into a road, smashing it.

