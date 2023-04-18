Jump to content

Man admits being in charge of bulldogs that killed pensioner during ‘horrific’ dog attack in back garden

Rich Booth
Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:31

Darren Pritchard has pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to being in charge of two American bulldogs which killed a pensioner at her home in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, in April 2021.

Pritchard admitted an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and producing the drug at an address in the street where Lucille Downer, 85, suffered a neck wound and was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old, of Merrivale Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, was granted conditional bail by Judge Michael Chambers KC until a sentencing hearing on May 15.

The judge told Pritchard: “You have had the courage to plead guilty to these matters and you will get appropriate credit (for pleading guilty) in due course.

“But they are clearly serious matters which cross the custodial threshold so you should be under no illusion as to the likely sentence.”

