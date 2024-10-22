Owner needed plastic surgery after Cane Corso turned on her during dog attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman in her thirties required plastic surgery after she was attacked by her Cane Corso while she attempted to separate her pets during a fight at home.

Emergency services responded to calls of a woman injured after being attacked by her dog at a home in Yorkshire last Friday.

While lying on the sofa with one Cane Corso, a second family dog approached them and the Cane Corso attacked it. In her efforts to intervene, the woman suffered serious facial injuries requiring surgical intervention after being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The following day in a separate incident, South Yorkshire Police received a call reporting another Cane Corso had bitten its owner as she tried to separate a fight between her dog and an XL Bully at the property. She attended hospital for treatment.

Both Cane Corso dogs have been seized by South Yorkshire Police ( PA Archive )

Police seized both Cane Corso dogs involved in the attacks and they have since been signed over to officers by their owners.

Chief inspector Emma Cheney, the force’s lead on dangerous dogs, warned pet owners to be vigilant around their animals and be aware of their behaviour, especially over the next few weeks.

“We are approaching a time of year where routines may change, children may be off school, dressing up in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, or planned events,” she added.

“It is important as an owner you put measures in place to protect you, your family and your pets.”

She also urged owners to be aware of any changes in their dogs' behaviour and to adapt their routines accordingly to ensure safety.

“Dogs that have experienced stress or anxiety can take a few days to return to their normal behaviour, it is important to be aware of changes in your dog’s actions and reflect your routine to keep everyone safe,” she said.

It comes after exclusive figures obtained by The Independent recently revealed dog attacks rose by nine per cent despite a ban being brought in on XL Bully dogs.

The announcement, by then prime minister Rishi Sunak, was prompted by a series of attacks involving the breed, including the fatal mauling of a man by two dogs near Walsall in the West Midlands.

From February 2023, it became a criminal offence to own the XL Bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.