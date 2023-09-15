American XL bully dogs to be banned in UK, says Rishi Sunak

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American XL bully dogs are to be banned following a spate of recent attacks, Rishi Sunak has said.

The prime minister has said they are a danger to communities, particularly to children, in a video posted to social media.

“I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe,” he wrote.

American XL bully dogs will be banned by the end of the year ( Empyrean Bullies/YouTube)

In a minute long video, he said he “shares the nation’s horror” regarding videos of recent dog attacks, including yesterday’s incident which “tragically led to a fatality”.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a man had died in Staffordshire after being attacked by two suspected American bullies outside a property.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on,” Sunak says.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

Police and dog experts are due to work alongside the goverment to define the breed with the view to ban them under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the end of the year.

A series of attacks have recently made headlines, with an 11-year-old girl suffering serious injuries in Birmingham last week, with two other men also injured.

After footage of the dog clamping its jaw around her arm went viral, victim Ana Paun said that “all of the dogs, the bulldogs, all of them should be banned”.

Home secretary Suella Braverman also backed calls to ban the breed and announced she would be commissioning “urgent advice” on the matter.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban the breed by the end of the year (Getty/iStock)

Yesterday, a man was mauled to death by two suspected XL bullies in Main Street, Stonnall, with police forced to lockdown a nearby primary school.

He was found with “multiple life-threatening injuries” and died in hospital a short while later. Staffordshire Police have since confirmed that both dogs have died, one while being restrained after the incident and another by lethal injection.

The UK does not currently recognise the American bully XL as a specific breed, although they are recognised in the US.

According to the campaign group Bully Watch, the breed first started to appear in the UK in 2014 or 2015 before rapidly increasing in popularity during the pandemic.

In the past five years, there has been a 34 per cent increase in dog attacks, from 16,394 in 2018 to 21,918 last year.

A police officer outside a property in Staffordshire, after a man was bitten by two dogs (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year, there were ten fatal attacks, six of which involved an American XL bully.

However, experts and animal charities including the RSPCA and British Veterinarian Association have warned that breed-specific bans are ineffective and could see thousands of innocent dogs put down.

Leading veterinarian Dave Martin told The Independent: “We tried that with pit bulls and it didn’t work at all. We need to be looking at a multifaceted approach to reducing these attacks,” Dr Martin said.

He added: “If we ban these dogs tomorrow, what are we doing with the thousands of Bully XLs that are already wandering around our streets? Are we suggesting that we put them all to sleep? Which would just be something I can’t see the public ever agreeing to.

“Or are we going to have some sort of licensing system for those dogs? In which case we need to see the details to know whether that’s actually going to have any effect of whatsoever on reducing the level of injury or death that these dogs are causing.”