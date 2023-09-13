Man, 60, arrested after Birmingham bully XL attack on 11-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was injured by an American bully XL in Birmingham.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday. Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its owner on two ocassions.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.” The force said the dog remains in secure kennels.

In a previous statement, West Midlands confirmed that three people were injured in the incident on Saturday afternoon and they were continuing to investigate.

“The crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy chased an 11-year-old girl and she sustained serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms. She was treated in hospital and is now recovering at home.

“Several people rushed to her aid and as the dog broke free from its owner a second time, a 20-year-old man was chased across a garage forecourt and was taken to hospital with bites to his shoulder and forearm, along with cuts and bruises from being dragged across the floor.

“Another man also suffered injuries and presented himself at hospital for treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

The attack prompted home secretary Suella Braverman to announce that she had commissioned “urgent advice” on outlawing the breed after she highlighted the attack on Ana Paun.

“This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children,” Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

“We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

More follows