‘An XL Bully nearly killed my daughter - this is why we should ban the breed’

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was savagely attacked by an XL Bully and scarred for life has backed calls to ban the breed.

Amy Hobson, 32, and her children were at a friend’s house having coffee when the dog, who the family were well acquainted with, went for little Luna.

The dog was upstairs in the bedroom but he opened the door and snuck unsuspectingly into the kitchen, the mother says.

Luna and her mother Amy who managed to save the four-year-old from the Bully (Provided)

Ms Hobson says the dog had not previously shown any signs of aggression and she even reached out her hand to stroke him.

All of a sudden, the dog pushed Luna to the floor and mounted her- biting her face.

“It was horrifying, it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” she told the Independent. “If I hadn’t got the dog off Luna, he would of killed her. When she screamed I knew something was wrong. I started kicking and punching the dog to get him off, I even grabbed his ears.”

Luckily, Ms Hobson and the owners managed to separate the dog from Luna.

“I held Luna in my arms like a baby and moved the hair that was covering her face,” she continued. “I thought it was just one bite but there was the biggest cut from her right lip straight into the inside of her mouth.”

Little Luna’s cheek will be scarred for life from the attack (Provided)

The panic-stricken mother called an ambulance, but says she was told it would be a four hour wait so instead called a taxi.

The mother and daughter arrived at George Eliot General Hospital but were transferred straight to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire

Luna was admitted for the night and had to go in for surgery the next day - she had plastic surgery to fix the bite damage and over 40 stitches.

The four-year-old is slowly returning to her old self after the incident left her traumatised (Provided)

The four-year-old has a further appointment in six months to see if she needs another operation on her face but she will be disfigured for life.

“She is petrified of dogs now and for the first couple of months she was traumatised, she wasn’t her usual bubbly self. She is slowly getting back to her happy, confident self.”

A recent spates of attacks in the UK has led the goverment to assess ownership laws (stock image) (Getty/iStock)

The dog was seized under the Dangerous Dog Act and remains in police kennels.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for the breed to be banned after a spate of attacks and Luna’s mother agrees.

“I think they should ban the breed, but if they’re not willing to ban them, it should be made law to muzzle them in public,” she said.